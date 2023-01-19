L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners is looking to a state grant to help upgrade traffic signals at certain busy township intersections.
During their Thursday night meeting, commissioners approved a township request to apply for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Green Light-Go grant program for traffic signals at three locations.
The three intersections are: Hamilton Boulevard and Kressler Road, Hamilton Boulevard and Interstate 78 ramps, and Fred Jaindl Highway and Kessler Road.
Upgrades include controller time replacement, installation of ethernet switch and communication, spread spectrum radio, detection upgrades and installation of radio connection of PennDOT CCTV camera and system to the west.
The project is needed for various reasons, officials say. The intersections are located at the junction of the major corridors of I-78 and Route 222, and experience a significant amount of traffic. They are currently operating as a standalone closed loop system with an on-street master, with no access to the system remotely by the township or PennDOT.
To the west of the project intersections, Lower Macungie maintains and operates an adaptive signal system consisting of 10 intersections. The township is currently designing a project to connect the system to PennDOT software. To connect to the PennDOT system, the closest connection point is at a camera at the Interstate 78 interchange with Route 222.
When complete, the project will connect the project intersections to the PennDOT system, provide communication between the two adjacent intersections and improve the intersections' operations.
The township is requesting $279,360 in Green Light-Go funds, and has secured $69,840 in municipal matching funds.
Other news
In other business, the board granted Emmaus High School's request for use of the Church Lane Park baseball fields for the school's varsity and junior varsity teams. The fields will be used Mondays through Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., from March 6 through mid-June for this year and 2024.
"We did discuss a long-term agreement, but we felt better this way with two years," township Manager Bruce Beitel said.
In other news, the township received permanent easement rights to access township owned property at 7894 Creamery Road. The rights for a 20-foot grading easement were granted by the adjacent property owner — SLK Realty Co. — which owns 8240 Spring Creek Road.
The township is currently involved in a roadway project that will result in the Sauerkraut Lane extension and related roadway improvements. As a result, the township must install a new public road to access the township compost facility at the 7894 Creamery Road locations.