L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission tabled a conditional use plan for a regionally significant mixed-use development Tuesday night at the township building.

The proposal dubbed "The Shoppes at Hamilton" calls for 372 apartments, a 160-room hotel and a 20,000-square-foot retail building at 617 N. Krocks Road, across the bypass from Hamilton Crossings.

The plan indicates 740 parking spaces for the site's residential portion, 166 spaces for the hotel and 78 parking spots for the retail portion, in addition to five stormwater retention basins.

Director of Planning Nathan Jones recommended the applicant enhance buffering along the Route 222 bypass and at the site's rear near land owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The proposal's original sketch plan indicated two access points off Krocks Road at the existing access road and then farther north. The township maintains traffic will have to be designed to include a signal at Cetronia Road. From the boulevard, an internal road network then begins to the apartments, hotel and residential amenities.

Officials in connection with the project said Tuesday night the hotel would be a national chain. They further indicated the developer has had discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for an emergency access route.

Planners did not make a recommendation on the plan, citing lack of plan detail and that the number of apartments exceeded the township's zoning ordinance.

Broad Street development

In other business, planners reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use development adjacent to a shopping center.

The proposal for 801 Broad St. calls for a two-story mixed-use building containing seven apartment units and two commercial office spaces on just over 1 acre, with access drives onto North Broad Street. The property proposed for the development is adjacent to the Hamilton Crossings shopping center.

Planners did not render any verdict or recommendations on the sketch plan.

Family farmstead

In other news, the commission reviewed a sketch plan to subdivide two lots at 7624 and 7627 Mountain Road for utilization as family-farmstead residential lots and non-buildable preservation lots that include both agricultural and forested acreage on the South Mountain.

The plan, submitted by Herbert and Shelley Schnekel, involves a property which is now an 87.65-acre single lot with residence, agricultural accessory buildings and wooded land, and another 21.22-acre lot used for active agriculture.

As it was a sketch plan, no decision was rendered.

Lehigh Valley Town Center

Development with Topgolf, apartments, hotel proposed for Lower Macungie 'Lehigh Valley Town Center' would be located between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway and Interstate 78.

Also on Tuesday night, planners reviewed a proposal from Jaindl Land Co. for "Lehigh Valley Town Center," which would be built between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway and Interstate 78.

The developer proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertain venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space including a grocery store and a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with 12 pump gas units; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel.

Planners were generally supportive of the project, but said they would need more time to review potential zoning changes.