L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission again tabled modifications to a plan previously approved submitted by Wawa Inc.
The company is proposing to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The site is vacant currently.
On Tuesday night, Wawa representatives and counsel indicated they would make landscaping and traffic flow alterations to the proposal review last month.
The plan is novel for Wawa, as it will include only drive-thru service and curbside pickup for prepared food and drinks. No convenience store or gas fueling is proposed.
Access to the site will be internal within the Trexler Business Center and not immediately from Hamilton Boulevard.
Last month, Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones said, "As proposed, it seems that there may not be enough parking on site for employees, general spaces and especially for curbside pickup."
Jones also noted last month, "It appears traffic circulation on site may be very challenging."
Jones had "strong concerns about the circulation as proposed." The plan offers 14 parking spaces, plus 18 spaces in the drive-thru.
This would be the second drive-thru-only Wawa in Pennsylvania, Wawa officials said. The original is located in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Chick-fil-A expansion
In other business, planners tabled a plan for modifications of a Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 6265 Hamilton Blvd., nearby the site of the proposed Wawa.
The project involves expanding the existing building by just over 300 square feet to provide additional kitchen and preparation areas.
The plan also calls for the addition of another drive-thru lane, bringing the total to two lanes, and the construction of two canopies in the drive-thru lanes.
The dual drive-thru lanes will be for both meal ordering and delivery.
Chick-fil-A representatives said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion.
"This should be a large improvement," Jones agreed. "This site is very popular."
Stone Hill Meadows homes
In other activity, planners reviewed a sketch plan for the second phase of the Stone Hill Meadows development, located at 6709 Mountain Road.
The proposal calls for the construction of 18 new homes similar to other Stone Hill Meadows phases.
Even though the development would be called "Phase IV," it is viewed as a new development by Lower Macungie.
The sketch plan would require receiving various zoning waivers, including those for lot area, lot width, maximum building coverage, impervious surface coverage, and minimum front yard, side yard and rear yard setback.
Further, a traffic engineering review was prepared on Nov. 18, 2021. The subdivision would generate 208 vehicle trips per day, 16 during morning peak and 20 during afternoon peak.
As it was a sketch plan, no recommendation decision was applicable.
Mill Creek Pointe apartments
In other news, a preliminary plan for a proposed apartment complex to be located at 6300 Lower Macungie Road on 45.6 acres was tabled at the applicant's request.
The complex, to be called Mill Creek Pointe apartments, features 30 apartment structures and a community center clubhouse with pool in construction occurring in two phases.
The first phase features 10 apartment buildings, the community center and the first of two detention ponds. Phase two contains 20 apartment buildings, the second detention pond and floodplain.
Throughout the 30 structures, a total of 180 units is proposed, with a total of 552 parking spaces over roughly 46 acres.
A proposed path is now included for certain portions of the site. Access to the complex would be provided at Lower Macungie Road and Spring Creek Road.
One of the issues the township has with the proposal involves density. Specifically, it says, "The proposed use is of greater density in terms of dwelling units per acre than the surrounding residential lots."
A study of traffic impact to the surrounding neighborhoods and adequate buffering are both essential to ensuring the project would be "in harmony and appropriate in scale, appearance and intensity," according to Jones.
The Cove at Millbrook
Finally, preliminary/final subdivision plan approval for The Cove at Millbrook was tabled also at the applicant's request.
The proposal calls for the construction of 16 single-family home lots over 15.5 acres at 3109 Macungie Road. The plan also includes the construction of a "horseshoe road" that includes double cul-de-sacs and a proposed stormwater management basin.
The property is utilized currently as active agriculture with significant sections of floodplain and riparian buffer with wooded areas at the lot's edges.