L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission.
Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian crossing for the proposed Brookside Meadows Apartments.
The planning commission specifically asked for the inclusion of flashing lights and signs for a crosswalk on Brookside Avenue and updated plans for stormwater management on the site. Flooding has long been an issue on the site, and the safety of potential travelers on foot was essential to the board.
According to the developer, they are taking steps to mitigate any water-related issues on the site and have already been in talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation concerning the crosswalk.
In April, the township's board of commissioners approved adjudication directives for the project's conditional use plan. Then, a Court of Common Pleas of Lehigh County decision granted project approval, pending the applicant's compliance with various conditions.
A conditional use plan included a proposed apartment complex submitted by Grist Mill Development Company. Brookside Meadows Apartments would be located next to the former Dries Hardware store, now called Wehrung's.
The proposed apartment complex includes two structures including a common amenity area, a dog run, associated parking, a gazebo overlooking a stormwater basin, and trails.
According to a description provided by Nathan Jones, the township's director of community development, the project contains 44 units, with additional parking totaling 110 spaces following relief from the zoning hearing board.
Additionally, the letter stated that the plan calls for access via a newly proposed direct entrance onto Lower Macungie Road and emergency access from the private drive abutting the former Dries Hardware Store.
Other news
The board also heard and approved a request for a recommendation to approve a zone change at 4950 Liberty Lane. The property will now be zoned urban from suburban, allowing for residential and mixed uses. With the change, the developer could potentially develop an existing parking lot on the property. The planning body voted 3-2, with board Chair Thomas Beil and Planner Jon Hammer voting no.
In other business, the planning commission considered a Home Depot/RD Management LLC proposal to include a retail, commercial or service outbuilding at the Macungie Crossings site. The building will rest at the other end of the parking lot and share parking with the Home Depot, wrote Jones.
The commissioners tabled the vote and asked the developer to resubmit the plans to ensure that language related to township ordinances meets current requirements. They asked to consult the township engineer to ensure the project's design matches the township's aesthetic standards.
Additionally, the planning commission held its reorganization vote in which all members maintained their current positions.