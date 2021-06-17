LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – While other Lehigh Valley municipalities already have returned to onsite-only meetings this spring, members of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday to continue offering meetings via a hybrid platform.
Both in-person and online attendance of meetings, via Zoom, will be permitted.
According to the revised policy last updated in April 2014, the commissioners believe in-person meetings are best, but some residents cannot due to illness, travel, other commitments, etc., and should be afforded the online attendance option.
The new policy applies not only to the board of commissioners but also to the audit advisory committee, building code board of appeals, environmental advisory council, parks and recreation board, and the planning, historical, and public safety commissions.
However, the policy does not apply to the township's zoning hearing board, which requires physical attendance at its meetings.
The policy also specifies the municipality must provide and be responsible for the communication system it employs to provide its electronic meeting platforms.
In addition, the policy stipulates all attendees must be able to communicate with township board members, whether in person or online, and all attendees must also be able to hear one another.
Other news
In other business, the board agreed to amend the township ordinance to allow for stop signs to be erected on Orchard Road at the intersection of Scenic Drive, as well as on Golf Circle traveling west.
The board also agreed to lift the current weight restrictions on Wild Cherry Lane Bridge and impose no other restrictions.