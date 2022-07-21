L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners granted preliminary/final land development approval for a fast-food restaurant for Wawa Inc. on Thursday night at the township building.
The company plans to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters.
The site is vacant currently. The plan is unique for Wawa, as it will include only drive-thru service for prepared food and drinks. No mini-mart or gas fueling will be provided.
Access to the building will be internal within the Trexler Business Center and not immediately from Hamilton Boulevard. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The approval was not without challenges. The township expressed concerns about what they considered "inadequate parking" and notable "density." This resulted in numerous discussions between Wawa and Lower Macungie.
Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones indicated the applicant and township should prepare for parking to occur in the nearby Movie Tavern lot. The plan calls for 17 parking spaces plus 18 spaces queued in the drive-thru. As such, the proposed spaces do meet the the township ordinance.
Other modifications involved landscaping. Original plans called for 11 honeylocust and zelkova shade trees encircling the site. Landscaping is now included on the site including near order stations. Red twig dogwoods are proposed in the green area between the drive-thru.
This would be the second drive-thru-only Wawa in Pennsylvania, Wawa officials said. The original is located in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Other business
In other news, Lower Macungie accepted a road right-of-way for Brookdale Road, Locust Lane and Burdell Lane. Thursday night's action dates to 1988, when Burdell Kidd received approval from the township for a subdivision.
At that time, Burdell offered 2.3 right-of-way acres for the new Locust Lane and Burdell Lane, and Brookdale Road's widening. Lower Macungie accepted 1.6 of those acres. As a result, Locust Lane and Burdell Lane were constructed and to this day are open.
Now Brookdale Road is set to be widened, and Locust Lane is now planned for realignment. To execute those plans, Thursday night's action accepts the remainder of land offered under the 1988 agreement.
In other business, the board awarded a contract as part of the Brandywine Village swale project to Land Tech Enterprises. This includes the regrading of the existing swale and establishment of preferred meadow groundcover as well as aesthetic plantings at the Sauerkraut Lane and Mill Creek Road intersection. The deal is for nearly $298,000.
Finally, the board approve a resolution authorizing the East Penn School District Board of Directors to assume the hiring and oversight of school crossing guards for the Willow Lane Elementary School. This action was in response to EPSD's request to acquire the oversight in a June 27 vote.