L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lower Macungie Township's planning commission will review Tuesday a proposal for about 50 acres of solar fields.
Buckeye Macungie Solar would put up more than 2,900 solar panels, along with related equipment, on land zoned for light industry and industry. Buckeye Partners L.P. already owns the properties, with the largest along Brookside Road. That tract is open space now, while some others in the solar proposal are already used by Buckeye, a pipeline operator that has invested in renewable energy.
Equipment will be screened by a fence or plants, according to documents on Lower Macungie's website, along with 20-foot buffers along the side and rear lot lines.
The commission will also review a three-story, 120,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 4440-4478 Cedarbrook Road. Pittsburgh-based Guardian Storage has chosen a site now occupied by residential lots.
A plan for 42 townhouses at 3510 Macungie Road is also up for review. The 11-acre site is across from the preserved Lichtenwalner Farm, according to township documents.
A farmhouse and other buildings, along with meadows and pastures, would be replaced by the 42 homes and an internal loop road by developer F & R Macungie LLC.
Information about the meeting and how to attend is posted on the Lower Macungie Township website.