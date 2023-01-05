L. MACUNGIE TWP. – A proposed warehouse project on the site of a former quarry saw movement at Thursday's meeting of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners.
Township Engineer Bryan McAdam said the commercial development at 7991 Quarry Road had submitted a sewer planning module that outlines how water will be handled on the site.
The board of commissioners passed a resolution that calls for the township to adopt and submit the sewage facilities planning module to the state Department of Environmental Protection for its approval as a revision to the municipality's "Official Sewage Facilities Plan."
According to the project narrative, the land is located on the north side of the Sauerkraut Lane Extension to the west of the railroad tracks and Lower Macungie Township Park.
Development at the site will include the erection of a 71,250-square-foot warehouse and trucking transfer facility; a 3,929-square-foot office building; and a 6,080-square-foot repair shop. When completed, the facility will serve a total of 48 employees, including drivers.
An initial proposal submitted by Avery Quinn Group LLC included 102 tractor-trailer parking spaces and 55 passenger vehicle spaces with an additional 14 in reserve.
The site is a former quarry that was filled in, and plans call for underground water retention. The area is zoned Highway industrial Spring Creek.
Under the township's current zoning conditions, this would be the final warehouse use permitted by ordinance.
Ciocca Audi
The board of commissioners also passed a resolution Thursday signaling the end of a land development project at Ciocca Audi at 4725 Hamilton Blvd.
Calling for releasing the last escrow funds held by the township for the project, the resolution was adopted unanimously by the board.
The plan involved paving, lighting, landscaping, stormwater management and walking paths. Township Engineer Bryan McAdam said the resolution "closes out the project completely."
Beit Simcha Messianic Fellowship
Similarly, McAdam also presented a resolution reducing the amount of money in escrow for Beit Simcha Messianic Fellowship's land development plan following the completion of a round of requested improvements for its site at 1111 Grange Road.
Green Acres
A resolution was also passed for the Green Acres project at 219 Schantz Road in Wescosville. Like the previous resolutions, this one allows for the release of funds related to completed improvements to the site.
County executive
Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong spoke in the public comment portion of the meeting. Armstrong said he visits all the county's municipalities to answer questions and hear concerns.
"I just wanted to let you know I am here for you," Armstrong said.
Board appointments
In other news, the commissioners made several appointments to township boards.
Susan Nenstiel, Martine Minniger and James Rogers were appointed to the audit advisory committee. All terms end in January 2025.
Christopher Haller was confirmed as a member of the building code board of appeals with a term ending in 2026.
Randy Cope, Camelia Barker, Michael Eddinger, Lowell Lysinger, and Ozias Moore were named to the parks and recreation advisory committee.
Julie McDonell remained on the vacancy board.
Lastly, Scott Aquila was recognized for 12 years of service to the township, having served on the public safety, planning and zoning boards.