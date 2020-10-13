L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission heard details on a sketch plan for a new housing development during its Tuesday night meeting.
The proposal, located at 4103 Indian Creek Rd., calls for 26 single-family lots, two stormwater management lots in a "horseshoe" loop road entering and exiting Olympic Drive. The plan, offered by Tuskes Homes, Inc, would take place on an existing lot totaling about 13 acres. Currently the property is used for active agriculture.
The planning commission and representatives for Tuskes agreed in theory to adopt a hybrid plan for the roadway. This means the proposed development's homeowners association would be responsible for seasonal actions, defined as snowplowing and leaf removal, while the township would build and maintain the road. This could change as the project makes it way through final approval.
In another case, planners tabled a zoning change for a property located at 4950 Liberty Ln. for an applicant who plans to construct a townhome development.
The plan presented Tuesday night would have changed the area from the S-Suburban Residential Zoning District to WC Wescosville Commercial at the request of Brookside Office Partners, LP. With the new zoning in place, Brookside planned to pursue a 12-unit townhome development which includes a three-bay garage with an apartment unit above on a .89-acre plot of land. Currently the land is home to a vacant parking lot.
Brookside's property abuts other townhomes and apartments to the east, single family homes to the south and west, and an office complex to the north.
However, the proposed plan created problems for the township and planning commission.
"A higher level of density of housing in transition from the Suburban Zone to the Wescosville Zone is not unreasonable," said Nathan Jones, director of community development, in township documents. "However, it would appear that utilizing the Urban Zone for the lot in question, as well as other lots where there is pre-existing dense housing to the east and west would create this transition zone leading to Hamilton Boulevard and the Wescosville Village consisting of "U" Zoning District."
The township's zoning officer, Carl Best, also recommended to the commission the "U Zoning District" option rather than the WC designation. He noted there are numerous residential developments, including townhomes and apartments in proximity. That, in part, may make the change "suitable."
With the unwillingness to support the change to WC, Brookside representatives agreed to change the proposal to U Zoning.
Also, some members of the planning commission were not comfortable with the proposed density from 12 townhomes. As a result, the matter was tabled.
A third proposal before the planning commission Tuesday night featured a land development plan for Carl Swartzentruber, owner of a business known as Green Acres, located at 219 Schantz Rd. The plan proposes a retail establishment for sheds and outdoor furniture and playsets over 94.500 square feet, along with a 13,500-square foot main retail building and a 7,500-square foot accessory building. The lot in question registers almost 5.2 acres and is currently in the township's Highway Enterprise District.
The plan was approved on the condition that stormwater components of the plan be addressed next month to the satisfaction of the township's engineer.
Finally, a conditional use, preliminary/ land development plan for Mill Creek Apartments was removed from the evening's agenda.