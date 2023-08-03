L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A proposed mixed-use center featuring retail, hotel space, and residential housing got conditional use approval Thursday night at the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to give the conditional use approval for Lehigh Valley Town Center, according to Luke Jaindl, vice president of Jaindl Land Co.

The 58.8-acre site, officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road, will be a mixed-use center. It will also include a Topgolf entertainment center.

Specifically, the lifestyle center will include 165,000 square feet of retail; a grocery store; 180,000 square feet of office space; smaller retail spaces; a 180-room hotel; a residential complex featuring 514 units; a public plaza; and a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces. The plan is offered by Jaindl Land Co.

The Topgolf is scheduled to be completed as part of the project's first phase. A proposed restaurant and grocery store will be among the plan's aspects to be addressed during the project's second phase.

The proposed Topgolf entertainment portion of the center would be built on the site of the former Eastern Industries, which currently is an open field. The Cedar Creek runs through the site's rear, and access is taken from both Schantz Road and South Cedarbrook Road. Main traffic flow is expected to enter and exit from the Route 222 bypass.

Previously, Topgolf officials indicated the two-story venue would have 72 hitting bays, a bar and a restaurant, and it would be an "entertainment venue." Operating hours are typically Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday could be later closing hours.