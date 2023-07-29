BERWICK TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Youth Legion baseball team – known as the Rangers – returns to Columbia County Saturday for the Pennsylvania Youth Legion State Tournament.

The team has had success recently in central Pennsylvania, as it posted a 4-1 record at last week's Berwick Regional to bring its overall season record to 28-4. Led by head coach Shawn Betz, the Rangers are seeking their second title in program history and first tournament appearance since 2019.

Now one of the eight teams invited to the double-elimination state tournament, Lower Macungie will open against Monroeville at 2 p.m. Saturday. The runner-up in the West Regional, Monroeville is 16-9 on the season and competes in the Westmoreland County League.

The tournament will continue on Sunday with two losers’ bracket games at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., followed by two winners’ bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday’s schedule includes games at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., followed by two games on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with an if-necessary game to follow at 1 p.m.