LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The owners of a home in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County say they are going to rebuild after a fire damaged their property.
Fire broke out between 9:30-10 p.m. Friday in the 18th-century home on Dillingersville Road.
The cause of fire still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious, officials said.
Assistant Fire Chief Lower Ed Miller of the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company tells 69 News that there is heavy damage to the home, but the owners are planning to rebuild.
No one was hurt, but a pet dog died, officials said.
Fire crews remained on scene until 3 a.m. on Saturday putting out hard to reach hot spots.