L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - For the last 40 years, Milford Township Fire Company brush truck 1371 has seen a lot of action.

And while it has served the township well, fire officials say it's time the truck is retired.

"She has been known as the old beast, the old girl," said firefighter Brian McKee.

1371 is now up for sale on Municibid.com so Lower Milford can buy a new truck.

"It doesn't meet the new NFPA standards for safety, it's getting harder to get parts for," said Fire Inspector Scott Moser.

The truck's page has more than 4,000 views and nearly 50 bids so far.

So, what will the winning bidder get?

A well-kept and very shiny truck with roughly 24,000 miles. But that's not the cool part.

1371 has a 250-gallon water tank with a retractable hose, not to mention the sprayers on the front grille.

Fire officials say it could be ideal for farming. They say because of all of the storage compartments, it would make a great work truck.

Moser says there's even been talk about souping it up and turning it into a hot rod.

"I've seen dragsters very similar," said Moser.

While it may end up with neon flames painted on the side, two things it won't have are lights and sirens. Unless it goes to another fire company, those are staying in Lower Milford.

"She's going to be definitely missed, especially by the older members because she is a great truck," said McKee.

If you have always dreamed of owning a fire truck you have until 7 p.m. on May 30 to place a winning bid.

The proceeds from the sale will help pay for a replacement truck and equipment.

The new truck has already been ordered using funds from a township fire tax and should arrive sometime in the next few weeks.