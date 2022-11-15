Lower Mount Bethel Township is trying to stay rural, a tough task with development to the south and to the north.



"They are really getting a squeeze between what's coming up from Forks (Township) and what's coming down from the RPL series of projects in Upper Mount Bethel Township," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said during a committee meeting Tuesday.



RPL is River Pointe Commerce Park, developer Lou Pektor's industrial park near the Delaware River. It was referred to earlier as River Pointe Logistics Park or RPL.



The huge project will bring in thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue, but some Slate Belt residents object to the changes it will bring to the northeastern edge of Northampton County.



Meanwhile, commercial and residential growth is coming to Forks Township, and Lower Mount Bethel is in the middle.



The township referred an update of its comprehensive plan to the LVPC, which reviews big projects, zoning changes and municipal plans in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The commission is in most cases an advisory body.



Lower Mount Bethel covers about 25 square miles and has a population of 3,100, or about 120 per square mile. The City of Bethlehem has a population of 76,000 in its 19.5 square miles. Bethlehem fits more people into one square mile than Lower Mount Bethel does across 25 square miles.



That is the way the township wants to stay, according to its plan: rural, agricultural and open.



"The municipality is facing development pressure, and the proposed Lower Mount Bethel Township Comprehensive Plan's major goals include protecting farmlands, open space, natural and cultural resources, and balancing preservation and development," the preliminary LVPC statement says.



There is some room for residential development in Lower Mount Bethel, the review notes. The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee discussed the plan Tuesday and forwarded it to the full commission, which will meet virtually Thursday at 7 p.m.



The meeting Thursday will be open to the public. Agendas and a link to the meeting are posted on the commission's website.