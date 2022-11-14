Lower Mount Bethel Township, a small community of about 3,100 people, is rural, and it wants to stay that way.

An update to the township's comprehensive plan emphasizes saving green space and keeping farms.

LMBT is big in size but with a small population, and its proposed update would help it maintain its pastoral character.

It covers about 25 square miles, while the City of Bethlehem, with about 76,000 people, occupies 19.5 square miles. Lower Mount Bethel has about 120 people per square mile, while Bethlehem has close to 4,000, 33 times as many.

The Northampton County township has already seen change in neighboring Upper Mount Bethel, where Lou Pektor's River Pointe Commerce Park will create thousands of jobs and millions in tax revenue, but also add to traffic that may spill into other Slate Belt towns. Some residents of LMBT have objected to the development, which already has zoning approval from Upper Mount Bethel.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review the update to the comprehensive plan at two meetings this week. In a preliminary review, the commission's staff generally finds favor with the township's goals. The LMBT plan was first adopted in 2006.

"The municipality is facing development pressure, and the proposed Lower Mount Bethel Township's Comprehensive Plan's major goals include protecting farmlands, open space, natural and cultural resources, and balancing preservation and development," the preliminary statement says.

There is room for growth, according to the LVPC review, which is not final until voted on by commissioners Thursday.

"Based on the 2040 population projections outlined in the plan, the township requires a maximum of 367 new dwelling units, and zoning within the township's residential districts would allow for over 1,000 new dwelling units," the draft says. At the same time, the update seeks to "minimize environmental impacts of development to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public."

With development occurring nearby, the LVPC recommends that LMBT work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to set truck routes. Township residents have complained at public meeting that wayward trucks relying on GPS directions will end up on rural roads.

The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will review the update at a virtual meeting at noon on Tuesday. The full 37-member commission will vote on the staff recommendations Thursday at 7 p.m., also during a virtual public meeting.

The planning commission is in most cases an advisory body. Its professional staff reviews big development plans and zoning issues in Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. The appointed commissioners go over the recommendations, sometimes change them, and vote. After a review is approved, it is sent to the municipality for consideration.

The commissioners vote only on the recommendations, not on whether projects or changes to zoning proceed.