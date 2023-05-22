L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – For the second time in as many months, the Lower Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors held a conditional-use zoning hearing regarding a proposed warehouse.
The proposal calls for the construction of a 251,100-square-foot industrial warehouse at 270 and 312 Country Club Road, just west of the Route 33-Hecktown Road interchange. An athletic complex had previously been proposed for the site, but plans fell through in 2021.
Monday's conditional-use hearing — a continuation of the April 12 hearing regarding a traffic study of several nearby intersections — centered around attorney Erich Schock questioning Matthew Chartrand of Bohler Engineering, the firm which designed the project.
For three hours, Chartrand defended his company's proposal by asserting it satisfied the requirements of numerous township ordinances. Among these were the 75-foot setback requirement from the Route 33 offramp (the proposal calls for 75.7 feet), the maximum building coverage requirement of 40% of the property's total land (the proposal calls for 23.8%), and adequate parking spaces for all of the warehouse's proposed 194 employees.
However, the township's setback requirement of 200 feet from the property line to the nearby residential area proved more controversial, as the proposal calls for just 129.9 feet between the property's northwest corner and a lot located off Country Club Road.
Chartrand argued that the presence of a "berm" on that area of the property, combined with the proposed planting of trees and construction of an 8-foot fence, sufficiently blocks the residents' sight lines to the property and entitles builders to a reduction of the setback requirement to 120 feet, in accordance with a township ordinance.
"I can't say unequivocally that [residents] will never see the building, but we've complied with the ordinance to a level that gives us the best buffering that we could provide in that area," Chartrand said.
Some Lower Township residents balked at Chartrand's reasoning, believing the project unnecessarily encroached on adjacent homes.
"They're saying that they're in compliance because they're creating those berms, but I found that to be pretty dubious," said resident Jeffrey Hotz.
Hotz expressed environmental concerns about the site, such as the potential impact of diesel exhaust from trucks on the proposed site. He also questioned the project's greater commitment to sustainability in the area.
"On [Bohler Engineering's] website it says they're interested in sustainable design, but I don't think the warehouses in the region are sustainable, looked at on a regional basis," Hotz said. "I know that the county planners in the Lehigh Valley are concerned about [sustainability]."
Lower Nazareth Township solicitor Gary Asteak adjourned the hearing just before 10 p.m. The warehouse zoning hearings will resume at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Lower Nazareth Township municipal building.