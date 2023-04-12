L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – The Lower Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors held a conditional-use hearing for a proposed warehouse Wednesday night at the municipal building.
The proposal, offered by Fantastic 1948 LLC, calls for a 251,100-square-foot facility at 270 and 312 Country Club Road. A warehouse distribution facility is a permitted use in the Light Industrial zoning district, but it is a conditional use in the Planned Business district.
Wednesday night's plan is the fourth proposal for the property heard by the township since 2007.
The evening's first witness was traffic engineer John Wichner who discussed a traffic impact study related to the project.
Wichner compared his study to a previous traffic study submission for a proposed sports facility that was slated for the site but never came to fruition. Wichner indicated the study was projected to the year 2026, the year the project was expected to be built and operational. He noted his study reviewed morning peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and evening peak hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in March 2023.
The study examined two intersections: Country Club Road and Newburg Road, and Country Club Road and Hecktown Road. Wichner said the intersections "would operate at an acceptable level of service," and would not be diminished due to the project, according to engineering traffic study grading standards. Further, he stated the delays due to the project would be measured in about .6 of one second.
The engineer said that in his professional opinion, the project "will not significantly add" to traffic congestion or traffic hazards to the area. Wichner added that no improvements "are recommended" off site, but that traffic signals "would have to be re-timed," although this was not atypical for projects like this.
The site's proximity to Route 33 showed "good planning" as it relates to traffic flow. The site is expected to generate fewer than 100 trucks per day.
During a public question session, residents raised concerns about traffic, safety, quality of life and the methodology and conclusions of the study itself.
One resident noted how "statistics" can be "manipulated" as a tactic of "deception." Another resident questioned the study's speculative nature considering no tenant has been identified.
The hearing will continue at a date to be determined.