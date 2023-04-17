L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – The Lower Nazareth Township Planning Commission reviewed two separate conditional use and preliminary land development warehouse proposals Monday night at the municipal building.
One plan calls for a 72,000-square-foot facility at 4215 Lonat Drive, while the second proposes a 450,000-square-foot warehouse at 523 Nazareth Pike. Both buildings were offered by Northampton Farms LLC, an affiliate of Jaindl Land Co.
The larger warehouse, proposed for the west side of Route 191, would generate roughly 770 daily trips, with 270 of them by trucks.
Planners rejected the 4215 Lonat Drive proposal, citing lack of an adequate traffic study, traffic congestion and safety, among other reasons.
"The planning commission does not feel it is an appropriate use for the location," Planning Commission Chairwoman Linda Crook said.
"Our traffic is not out of the ordinary for this particular use," attorney Marc Kaplin, representing Northampton Farms, said. "...If anyone wants to challenge that, they must come forward with specific, factual information — not speculation."
Planners questioned how traffic was going to get to major highways.
"I don't mean to be a wise guy, but we're going to use the public roads," Kaplin responded. "...In order to reject this type of plan, there would have to be overwhelming evidence that this plan creates traffic way, way over the allotted amount."
Kaplin stated further that he and planners "disagree about what our burden of proof is." He added that traffic will be able to access nearby highways for the simple reason that if they can't, the project is not economically viable, and they would be unable to procure a tenant.
The Lonat Drive plan is on the east side of Nazareth Pike/Route 191. At the entrance of Lonat is the Valley View Diner and a medical office. The proposed warehouse would be near Kitchen Magic at 4243 Lonat Drive, within sight of Route 191. It would generate 106 passenger vehicles, and 47 truck trips per day for a 153 total.
During public comment session, residents expressed concerns about traffic, noise, pollution, stormwater runoff and a general decreased life quality should the facilities receive approval.
"All you are going to hear all night is, 'Beep, beep, beep,'" one resident said of the proposals.
"The infrastructure in this township will not support it," another resident said. "...I don't care what your studies show," she told Northampton Farms officials present.
The conditional use hearing for 4215 Lonat Drive will take place May 10 at 7 p.m., while the conditional use hearing for 523 Nazareth Pike will occur May 11 at 7 p.m.