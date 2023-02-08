L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – With a large number of developers seeking to locate new warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, the Lower Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors has taken a step toward limiting the development in the township.

On Wednesday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to amend the township zoning ordinance to delete warehouses or distribution centers as a use permitted by right within a planned business development in the light industrial zoning district.

There are currently three applications to locate warehouses in the township, which will not be affected by the change.

The revised ordinance will only affect new applications.

"This has to be the most heated topic in the township," said Supervisor Steve Brown.

As of right now, 9% of the acres in Lower Nazareth are warehouses.

Township Solicitor Gary Asteak explained the township officials believe the change is of paramount importance to the community.

"This just didn't pop up like a mushroom in the dark," Asteak said. "This proposed ordinance was generated as a result of the completion of the Nazareth Area Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan, which was sponsored by the Nazareth Area Council of Governments, which was a plan that reviewed the zoning and development in the entire Nazareth area and beyond."

Chairman James S. Pennington said the township already has too many warehouses.

"We had the zoning officer look at the acreage that the warehouses take up in the township," Pennington said. "Approximately 9% of the acreage in the township is warehouses. That is more than our fair share for a small township like Lower Nazareth."

Several residents participated in a public hearing prior to the vote and thanked the supervisors for making the amendment.

"I think we have borne more than our share of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley," said Nancy Teague of Lower Nazareth.

Hemlock Lane resident Doug Reynolds said many of the warehouses previously built are still vacant.

"Warehouses have popped up like huge mushrooms all along Hanoverville Road," Reynolds said. "About half of those warehouses are still empty. And when the trucks start using them to their full capacity, frankly, I don't know if anybody else will be able to get on Hanover Road other than tractor-trailers."

"The quality of life in this township, which I have seen deteriorate over quite a few years, has been accelerated by these warehouses," Reynolds added.

One resident, however, said the ordinance will adversely affect his future. Daniel Dal Maso said he owns two properties in the light industrial district.

"I'm just not a proponent of this proposition because removing this use out of the light industrial district will dramatically devalue a major asset to my family," Dal Maso said.

Dal Maso said the change could adversely affect his family's future, as the ordinance would prohibit future development of or additions to his property, and, in turn, make it less attractive for developers to buy.

"This is an asset for my family so I can retire," he said. "Devaluing that is crippling."

Pennington did state that the supervisors are working on a zoning plan on options for developers in the light industrial district.