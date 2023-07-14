Lower Nazareth Township met for the third time Thursday to review plans for a 450,000-square-foot warehouse, and two more meetings loom.

No vote was taken Thursday. The fourth meeting to discuss the plan for 523 Nazareth Pike, where Jaindl Land Co. affiliate Northampton Farms plans to put up a warehouse, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Aug. 10, and testimony is expected continue in September, a township official said.

Northampton Farms has also proposed a 72,850-square-foot warehouse at 4215 Lonat Drive, on the other side of Nazareth Pike – also known as Route 191.

At earlier meetings, questions were raised about traffic from the warehouse on what is already a congested section of Route 191, and the effects on the site's geology.

At a meeting in May, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chris Amato said the development could lead to a traffic "cataclysm."

The site of the 450,000-square-foot warehouse is now a house and farmland on the west side of Route 191. The smaller building is proposed for property near the Kitchen Magic business on the other side, with the Valley View Diner and a medical office at the intersection of Lonat and Route 191.

