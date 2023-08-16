L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – At its meeting Wednesday night, the Lower Saucon Township Council approved a nearly-$1.9 million bid to overhaul the baseball field at Easton Road Fields.
According to township manager Mark Hudson, CH&N Site Construction Inc.'s $1,887,464.13 base bid was the cheapest option for Lower Saucon. Township documents show that base bids from Grace Industries ($2.58 million), Uhrig Construction ($2.61 million), Kobalt Construction, ($2.84 million) and The LandTrek Group ($2.88 million) were considered but ultimately not chosen.
Council President Jason Banonis said the project had been discussed since 2012, but abandoned previously due to high costs. But this time, a $508,860 grant secured by state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-Lehigh/Montgomery/Northampton) will help Lower Saucon cover the cost while limiting the tax burden on its residents.
"It's certainly an expensive project, but I think we've heard from the community that it's a project that will be well-received and well-used by the public," Banonis said. "It's something that's been talked about now for well over a decade, and it's time for us now to move forward with it."
Before voting, council also considered a $69,806 alternate bid to lay sod on the field's playing surface. According to township engineer Brien Kocher, laying sod could make the field usable up to a year earlier than planting grass — potentially by next spring — but the sod would need to be kept wet.
To maintain it, Kocher proposed enlisting the township's volunteer fire company to use its firetruck tanks to water the sod during the fall and winter months. Volunteer firefighters could do this in a matter of hours each day, Kocher said.
This plan drew criticism from Councilmember Priscilla deLeon, who argued that Lower Saucon's volunteer firefighters were already stretched too thin.
"I can't imagine them spending three or four hours of their time [watering sod] when they could be called out on a fire call," deLeon said. "We're very short on fire company members, and I think that's a disservice to them."
Banonis introduced a motion for the township to move forward with the base bid and sod plan, while deferring action on other alternate bids for features such as concrete dugouts, a press box/scoreboard and double-tunnel batting cages until baseball leagues and local businesses can begin fundraising for these additions.
Council passed his motion by a 4-1 vote, with Banonis, Vice President Mark Inglis, Tom Carocci and Sandra Yerger voting in favor. DeLeon voted against the proposal, which she called an "inappropriate use of taxpayer money."
Sandra Yerger Community Recreation Area and Nature Preserve
Also on Wednesday, council voted 3-1 to rename the Woodlands Hills Preserve in Yerger's honor to the "Sandra Yerger Community Recreation Area and Nature Preserve." Councilmembers praised Yerger's decades-long career with Lower Saucon Township, during which she founded its Environmental Advisory Council.
"I think this is a tremendous honor for a tremendous person," Banonis said of renaming the preserve.
Several residents expressed concerns about the renaming, as they argued that buildings and other public spaces should only be named after the deceased to avoid controversy. Banonis countered that naming such facilities after living people should be more common to recognize their achievements in life.
Appearing humbled by the renaming, Yerger said she "highly didn't expect" such an honor, drawing some applause from the public.
Banonis, Carocci and Inglis voted in favor of renaming the preserve, while deLeon voted against it and Yerger abstained.
Halloween parade
Lastly, the township announced its participation in the 2023 Hellertown Halloween Parade with a $1,000 donation for the event.
According to Banonis, the parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., and there is no rain date. The lineup for the parade will begin between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day, Banonis said.
Bethlehem Landfill
At its next meeting, the Lower Saucon Township Council will host a final public hearing on the controversial rezoning proposal that could lead to expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Se-Wy-Co Fire Hall.