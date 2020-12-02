LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Lower Saucon Township Council on Wednesday night granted conditional approval for an expansion of the landfill on Applebutter Road.
The 29-acre expansion is within the boundaries of the existing 224-acre property, which was formerly the landfill for the City of Bethlehem but is now owned by Waste Connections Inc.
The plan would add 3.15 years of service to the landfill, giving it about 6.5 more years total from its current capacity, landfill officials said at previous meetings.
Last month, the township’s Zoning Hearing Board granted special exception variances to allow the expansion. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan.
Council’s approval was conditional upon the plan receiving approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Council voted 3-2 to approve the plan, with dissenting councilmembers Priscilla deLeon and Kristen Stauffer seeking a yearly review of the progress of the plan. Attorney Maryanne Garber, representing the landfill, said a yearly review would be impractical given the pace of DEP’s approval processes.
Garber previously told council that the landfill would not accept more material but just continue regular operations, with no change in traffic or hours of operation.
While the council was able to quickly vote on the expansion request, the landfill came up again later in the meeting when council Vice President Jason Banonis made a motion to cease the reading of the quarterly technical consultant committee report.
Noting that the report is always attached to council’s agenda and available to read ahead of council meetings, he said that time should not be spent reading it again.
His move received a swift rebuke from deLeon, who usually reads the report and explained that it’s done for the public’s benefit.
Former councilmember Donna Louder also objected, saying that landfill operations create noise and truck traffic. She urged Banonis not to dismiss the facility’s impact on the township by not having the report read aloud. DeLeon noted that the current report lists 15 odor complaints since April.
Banonis stressed that his intent was to save time — not to suppress information or prevent the public from asking questions. He said the public has access to the report and can attend meetings, ask questions, and request information.
Trying to find a compromise and calm things down, council President Sandra Yerger asked Louder if she had specific questions on the current report. Louder said she had none.
Ultimately, Banonis withdrew his motion and signaled to deLeon to read the report. DeLeon said she could have read the report multiple times in the time it took to have the discussion.