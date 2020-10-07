LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Lower Saucon Township council reviewed a plan Wednesday to expand the Applebutter Road landfill, but took no official position on adding more capacity for trash at the facility.
The township's zoning hearing board will consider the plan at an Oct. 26 meeting.
The former City of Bethlehem landfill, now owned by Waste Connections Inc., has about 3.5 years of useful life left now, attorney Maryanne Garber said at council's meeting Wednesday. The expansion would be on 29 acres within the boundaries of the 224-acre facility, said Garber, representing the landfill.
"It's located entirely in the existing landfill," Garber said of the "northern realignment project." The landfill would not accept more material, but just continue regular operations.
"It would be business as usual with no change in traffic" or hours, she said.
No estimate was given for how many years of service the expansion would add.
The expanded use would cover 25 acres already in use plus just under four more acres, Garber said. The maximum height of trash could reach 725 feet, in keeping with limits elsewhere at the facility. By comparison, the PPL Building in Allentown is 344 feet high.
Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon said residents of the Steel City area of the township already suffer from landfill noise and odors.
"This landfill is to me the biggest impact on the township, on the township residents," she said.
DeLeon suggested that attorney Charles Elliott represent council at the zoning meeting later this month. Other members did not support that.
Former council member Donna Louder, a Steel City resident, said Waste Connections might expand the landfill beyond its current boundaries. She cited the company's purchase of 92 adjacent acres.
"There is nothing proposed for that acreage as part of this project," Garber said.
"You have no plans for that?" Louder asked. "That I do not believe."
Council approved unanimously a special exception to allow the landfill not to build a berm around the perimeter of the expansion, allowing existing trees to serve as a buffer.
As the meeting wound down, council and residents discussed a September gathering held by the Northampton County Republican Committee at Town Hall Park. The event featured Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple who held guns outside their property in June as Black Lives Matters protesters marched by.
Council plans to review its pavilion rental policy. Resident Katrina Schreefer said there was illegal parking during the gathering, harassment of media, and political flags were up. Schreefer said park policy bars political signs.
Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell said the sign policy is not clear and that the First Amendment right to free speech must be considered.
"If you can't hold a political sign as you walk through the park, can you wear a T-shirt with a political slogan as you walk through the park?" he said.
Councilman Jason Banonis said changing park policy in response to one event could block other groups from renting pavilions.
When Banonis, a Republican, was asked if he attended the event, he said what he does on his own time is not the business of other council members. As the discussion continued, he compared it to the debate over "angels dancing on the head of a pin."
Councilwoman Kristen Stauffer said the township's challenge is to find a way to distinguish between pavilion rentals for parties, their typical use, and for events such as the political gathering.
Township Manager Leslie Huhn will research other towns' policies about how such events are handled before council considers potential changes to how groups may use parks.
In other business, Councilman Thomas Carocci said the 2021 budget should require Lower Saucon's two fire companies to merge by April 1 or face reduced funding.
After three and a half hours, as some council members started to argue over whether they were laughing during other members’ comments, Treadwell said the meeting was becoming unproductive.
Council President Sandra Yerger was not connected at the end, leaving Banonis to call for the adjournment of the three-hour, 48-minute meeting.