LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Lower Saucon Township Council discussed a variety of issues Wednesday night, among which were term limits for elected township employees, new pickleball courts and the ongoing Bethlehem Landfill expansion controversy.
Ordinance 2023-07 proposes letting Lower Saucon residents decide whether the township's councilmembers should be limited to two consecutive four-year terms, for a total of eight years in office.
Council passed the ordinance by a 3-1 vote, meaning it will become a ballot referendum on Election Day this Nov. 7 and will require a simple majority of Lower Saucon voters to vote "yes" to go into effect later that month.
Council President Jason Banonis, Vice President Mark Inglis and member Tom Carocci voted for the ordinance, arguing it would give voters more control of local government affairs. However, member Priscilla deLeon voted against putting the issue on the ballot, arguing that voters can already make electoral decisions without term limits.
"In my opinion, voters already have control of this at the ballot box," deLeon said.
Pickleball courts
Council also voted to approve a six-figure project to construct four pickleball courts at Polk Valley Park. According to township documents, the courts will be constructed on the park's western side at a cost of $94,500.
An additional $12,500 will be spent to pave a parking lot adjacent to the courts. Similar to tennis, pickleball has become the country's fastest-growing sport in recent years.
Unsatisfied with the windy conditions that pickleball players could face in that area of the park, Banonis introduced a motion to add wind screens to the fencing around the courts for an extra $8,000, bringing the project's total cost to $115,000. Council passed this motion unanimously.
"We've been talking about this for a while, so this is nice to come up with a plan and to do it," Inglis said of the proposal.
According to township manager Mark Hudson, construction is expected to start this fall, though painting the courts could be delayed until next spring if the weather gets too cold.
Landfill expansion
The ongoing landfill controversy took a back seat for the first part of Wednesday's meeting, but returned during the usually quiet "Council and Staff Reports" segment. Council voted July 11 to advance the rezoning of a large area near the Bethlehem Landfill from Rural-Agricultural to Light Industrial, setting up a final public hearing on the matter next month.
Debate between Carocci and deLeon became heated when the latter member suggested that recent flooding of Black River Road could have been partially caused by water runoff from the nearby landfill. Carocci responded forcefully, accusing deLeon of making a "baseless accusation."
"It's hard for me to imagine... [the] landfill was not a contributing factor," deLeon said.
The two members continued to argue about the distinction between a landfill "expansion" and "realignment," before Carocci accused deLeon of voting for multiple landfill expansions during her 36-year career.
Comcast cable proposal
In other news, council heard a request for a franchise agreement from Comcast, the Philadelphia-based cable company which has expanded throughout eastern Pennsylvania in recent years.
Speaking to council, Comcast Senior Director of Government Affairs Brian Jeter explained the company's two-phase vision to install both aerial and underground cable infrastructure throughout Lower Saucon Township. About 75% to 80% of this infrastructure would be aerial, while the remaining 15% to 20% would be contained underground, Jeter said.
"It'll take time, but we plan to serve the entire township," said Jeter, who noted that Comcast had obtained a similar agreement in neighboring Coopersburg.
DeLeon expressed several concerns about underground cable pedestals, likening them to "mushrooms" that could be hazardous. Snowplows and other vehicles could knock over the pedestals, deLeon said.
The board took no action on Comcast's proposal, unanimously opting to take the matter under advisement until a future date.
SVHS baseball
Lastly, council honored the Saucon Valley High School baseball team, which finished with a 24-4 record and advanced all the way to the PIAA semifinals this season. In its seventh season under head coach Gary Laub, the team broke last year's record for its most-ever wins in a season.
The team's coaches and players were congratulated by and posed for photos with councilmembers on Wednesday night.
Lower Saucon Township Council will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the town hall.