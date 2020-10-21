L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Lower Saucon Township Council on Wednesday night passed a resolution to extend the coronavirus pandemic disaster declaration through Jan. 5.
Originally enacted by council on March 6, the declaration allows the township to seek grants and funding to address any financial fallout caused by the health crisis.
So far, Lower Saucon has not been affected too hard financially and has spent about $5,000 for sanitizers for the police and public works departments, said Leslie Huhn, township manager, noting that township offices are still technically closed because of the pandemic declaration.
The township has received a grant from Northampton County for supplies, she said.
In other matters, council approved the purchase of new police uniforms. In a memo from police Chief Thomas Barndt to Huhn, he noted that either suppliers couldn’t match the gray of the department’s current uniform or to do so would be cost prohibitive.
The chief recommended dark navy uniforms, a traditional color for police, made of durable polyester and tailored for a more professional appearance. It will cost $11,720 to outfit the department’s 15 full-time officers and its three part-time officers. The supplier is Blauer Manufacturing Co. Inc. of Boston.
Council also authorized $7,120 for four new signs and their installation at Southeastern Park, Heller Homestead Park, Easton Road Fields, and Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse. Huhn said the current signs, which are made of foam board, have not held up well to the effects of weather. The new metal signs from Horizon Signs of Quakertown should prove to be more long-lasting, she said.