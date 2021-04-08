LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The planned merger between the Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and the Steel City Volunteer Fire Co. has been delayed once again.
No one from either of the fire companies was present at Wednesday's Lower Saucon Township virtual board meeting but township officials said the companies are still in the process of pursuing the merger.
The merger was set to happen by April 2. However, if that date was not met, then the funding received from the township for Lower Saucon Fire Rescue was to be lowered from $150,000 to $75,000, and from $50,000 to $25,000 for Steel City Volunteer Fire Co., officials said.
The fire companies have until June 1 to complete the merger before they could lose full funding from the municipality.
"Let's give them June 1 and see what happens," said Councilman Tom Carocci. "I see nothing wrong with letting the process run its course."