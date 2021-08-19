L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Years in the making, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue (LSFR) was named by ordinance the municipality's official, and now sole, firefighting and rescue organization.
That means it will be the only recipient of money, increased to $200,000 plus annually, from the township's fire tax.
Officers from the township's Steel City fire company appeared at the meeting only to hear its $50,000 annual stipend from council be stripped away, as per the board's latest action.
Township Solicitor Linc Treadwell made it clear the new ordinance does not in any way prohibit a long-awaited merger between the two fire companies.
Steel City firemen said following close to a year of failed attempts, they plan on merging with LSFR. Representatives from both companies emerged from a brief private meeting Wednesday night, encouraged the long-awaited combining would finally become a reality.
LSFR is planning an invitation-only meet-and-greet and recruitment event with Steel City residents on Sept. 18, weather permitting. They said they would surely welcome the applications of any of Steel City's firemen. Council approved just over $2,000 for the event.
In addition, the board also approved reimbursing LSFR the sum of $1,722 for legal expenses it incurred as a result of repeated, unsuccessful merger attempts with Steel City.
Councilmen Tom Carocci and Jason Banonis warned actions speak louder than words in this case, and said they would consider the legitimacy of the merger only upon its actual completion.
Banonis said Wednesday's vote to designate LSFR the sole fire company does not mean services to Steel City will be overlooked. Carocci believes services to residents in that area will vastly improve because of the overall effective efforts and quick response times by LSFR.
LSFR President Ty Johnson stated, "Fire protection in Steel City will not be compromised and there will be no lapse in fire protection, but membership has to increase."
He was not only referring to adding firefighters and rescuers, but also for volunteers from the community to aid in endeavors.
Council also approved the reappropriation of its previous allocation to Steel City Fire to be used for capital improvements to LSFR's current Southeastern, Leithsville, and Se-Wy-Co fire stations. The allotment will also be accompanied by federal COVID-19 relief funding issued to Lower Saucon.
Improvements include various upgrades, like cleaning and drying apparatus for fire equipment, new doors, lockers and the installation of air conditioning systems at several of the training rooms.