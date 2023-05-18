L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County landfill's plan to expand is in limbo following the latest legal ruling in the matter.

Wednesday night, the township council voted not to appeal a judge's decision to throw out Lower Saucon Township's ordinance that would've allowed for the Bethlehem Landfill to expand.

The judge said the township should've given more notice before deciding to rezone the landfill off Applebutter Road.

His ruling means the zoning approval is null and void, and the process has to start all over again.