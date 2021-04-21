Cat kitten generic

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – An increase in the feral cat population, particularly in Steel City, has prompted Lower Saucon council to pursue a trap-neuter-return program for which the township will foot the bill. 

On Wednesday, council approved entering into an agreement with an Allentown nonprofit spay-neuter clinic to help manage the number of feral cats in the area. Council agreed at the onset to pay No Nonsense Neutering of Allentown $35 per cat for up to five cats per resident under an initial $700 program maximum for sterilization and vaccination services. 

In addition, it will cover ear mite and flea treatment services for free-roaming animals only. Companion pets do not qualify for the veterinary services offered by the township. 

The agreement allows residents desiring to participate in the voucher-based program to secure traps from the clinic with refundable deposits and present township vouchers as payment for services rendered.  

Council agreed to increase the budgeted $700 if the need to spay or neuter more animals arises in the future. 

In other business, council took the following action's at its meeting:  

  • Adopted an hourly pay rate of $14.63 for township part-time seasonal employees.

  • Extended the township's earned income tax filing deadline to May 17.

  • Proclaimed May 4 as "Firefighters' Day" in the township in recognition for the bravery, heroism, and dedication exhibited by firefighters in their ongoing effort to safeguard and assist the community.

