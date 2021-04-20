L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | A Lower Saucon Township man faces assault and harassment charges after police responded twice for randomly firing shots outside a township home.
Police arrested Kenneth R. Grimm Jr. early Sunday morning in connection with the fracas outside a Wassergass Road home. District Judge John Capobianco arraigned the 23-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
Township police responded to the 2200 block of Wassergass Road about 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of numerous shots being fired outside a home at that address. Officers report that a drunken Grimm was firing his handgun into the ground, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Officers indicated he’d be cited for disorderly conduct.
Shortly before 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the same address for the same person outside firing another shot, according to records.
A man at the property met arriving officers and gave them Grimm’s gun that he had secured in his car. Police said there were 12 rounds left in the 16-round magazine, and they found a 9mm round in the driveway.
Officers said they found Grimm in a second-floor garage apartment at the property. He was “visibly intoxicated” and said, “They called the cops again, you’re here to arrest me,” according to police.
Authorities said a 16-year-old at the house told officers that Grimm had been texting him “Sleep tight, have a good life” after police left the first time, banging on the door and yelling for him to come outside before hearing a single gunshot.
A pair of other witnesses reported hearing Grimm banging on the outside of the house, yelling the teen’s name and hearing a gunshot following the initial visit by officers. It’s not clear from court records Grimm’s relationship to the teenager.
Police charged Grimm with a single count of terroristic threats and three counts of simple assault, all misdemeanors, and three summary counts of harassment. As a condition of bail, the judge ordered that Grimm refrain from drugs and alcohol, submit to weekly screens and undergo a mental health evaluation.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 3.