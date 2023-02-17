Lower Saucon Police continue to investigate multiple burglaries

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate multiple burglaries.

Burglaries were committed from October 13, 2022 to December 4, 2022 in the early evening hours, and two burglaries happened on Monday, January 30, 2023 between noon and 12:30 p.m. in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.

Police are still attempting to identify a man (pictured above) who they say committed the January 30, 2023 burglaries on Whitacre Drive and Red Hawk Way.

Police are urging anyone with new information that has not already been communicated to the department to contact Detective Eric Marth at emarth@lowersaucontownship.org. or submit a tip through township police's Crimewatch Tipline.

Police are still asking:

Residents to be vigilant at all times

To leave exterior lights on

Secure all exterior doors/windows

Remember to activate security alarms

Make sure security cameras are operational

Notify your neighbors if going away

Notify police at 610-317-6110 or visit the Crimewatch page to complete a vacation vigilance check if going away, whether it is for two days or a week.

Immediately report any/all suspicious activity to police by calling “911” or the non-emergency number at 610-759-2200.