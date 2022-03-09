L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a stop sign.
The driver of the red vehicle left the scene of the crash on Saturday, March 4 around 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from township police. The vehicle hit a stop sign and shrub while turning onto Dartford Road from Black River Road, police said.
Authorities say the vehicle has damage to the driver side front end and has a broken driver side taillight. After the crash the vehicle continued traveling on Dartford Road towards Colesville Road, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 610-759-2200 or submit a tip through township police's anonymous Crimewatch Tipline.