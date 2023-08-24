L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

Wayne Shay Stangil was reported missing Wednesday, according to a news release from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

Police say Stangil was last seen and heard from approximately two weeks at ago at his residence. He has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stangil is asked to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline or contact Officer Robert Winters at 610-317-6110 or rwinters@lowersaucontownship.org.