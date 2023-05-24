L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Saucon, Northampton County are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Hailey Lynn Carroll, 15, was last seen on Monday, May 22, at 11 p.m. at her residence on Bingen Road, according to a news release from township police.

She is described as being 5-foot-7, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes, black/red hair, and has a rose tattoo on her right forearm, police said.

Carroll was seen in Hellertown on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her location is asked to submit a tip through township police's Crimewatch Tipline or call the police at 610-759-2200.