L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township has big plans to expand, but people living nearby have big concerns.

We met Ginger Lee Petrie on her horse farm in Lower Saucon Township.

"My husband Bruce and I have owned it since 1987," said Petrie.

It's a country property, separated from the nearby Bethlehem Landfill by a mountain, but pretty soon all that could change.

"If the Landfill does come through, they're going to clear cut through that mountain of forest, so they are taking away the area of all the wildlife," said Petrie.

The Landfill is proposing to get 275 acres rezoned so it can expand its operations, with 117 of those acres available to be used for more trash.

"Thinking about the impact of 275 acres of land in the township just being given to a garbage dump is devastating," said Victoria Opthof-Cordaro, who grew up in the area, and whose parents still live there.

Opthof-Cordaro feels like the business doesn't offer much to the community. The company that owns it, Waste Connections, is based out of Texas, and most of the trash it collects isn't local.

"60 to 70 percent of the garbage that's trucked into that garbage dump comes in from New Jersey and New York," said Opthof-Cordaro.

The last report in June showed the Landfill took in just over 60% of its waste from out-of-state that month.

Homeowners are going to try to fight the proposed expansion, but they don't have a lot of time. Township Council members could approve the zoning change as soon as Dec. 21.

"For us this is almost like a Christmas nightmare," said Opthof-Cordaro.

"We're trying to slow this down. We're trying to do what we can to make them understand that they will be ruining our ground, and you can't bring it back," said Petrie.

In reporting this story we spoke with staff at the Bethlehem Landfill, but they did not have a comment. We also reached out to the Chair of the Township Council, Jason Banonis, but we didn't hear back.