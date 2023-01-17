L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion.

The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.

After more than three hours of public comment, most of which was vehement opposition, Lower Saucon Township council voted 3-2 to pass the ordinance in late December.

The residents allege Lower Saucon failed to strictly comply with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, by publishing an incomplete legal notice in the Express Times, by not filing a complete copy of the ordinance with the Northampton County Law Library, and by not posting the affected real estate parcels.

They also allege the rezoning of the 275 acres to light industrial use violates their environmental rights as guaranteed by the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Council President Jason Banonis said at the December meeting he was glad council members supported a vote to approve the measure. He said adopting the measure would protect the township from other developers looking for similar changes throughout the township.

Township attorney Lincoln Treadwell said in December no plan for expansion has been presented for approval.