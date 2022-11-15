Some Lower Saucon Township residents are "embarrassed," "disgusted" and "disappointed" that the landfill off Applebutter Road appears to be headed for a big expansion.



Five opponents of zoning changes that would change the zoning of 275.7 acres to "light industrial" from "rural residential" thanked the Lehigh Valley Planning for reviewing the issue, but the final decision will be up to the five members of township council.



"I am disappointed that at this time you do not have any additional authority beyond recommendations," Victoria Opthof-Cordaro said during a virtual meeting Tuesday of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee.



The final vote on rezoning may be held in December. Some of those who spoke to the LVPC said they plan to attend the council meeting Wednesday because the Bethlehem Landfill Co. will be on the agenda. The landfill was once owned by the City of Bethlehem, but it is privately owned now.



Some residents object, but the landfill contributes a lot of money to Lower Saucon. Landfill fees will provide about a quarter of the township's operating budget in 2023. The landfill is on the northeastern edge of the township, near the Lehigh River, far from most Lower Saucon residents.



Priscilla deLeon, a township council member for 33 years, said she is embarrassed that the township is not protecting the Lehigh River and "beautiful steep slopes, woodlands, sensitive areas" nearby.

She also said landfill money has swayed local elections.



"It's going to be devastating to the township," she said of the expansion, adding, "What are we going to do with the land afterward?"



DeLeon said the expansion is probably going to be approved.



Without an expansion, the landfill is due to close in a few years. It is operated by Waste Connections Inc., a publicly traded company.



The LVPC's draft review takes a dim review of the expansion, while noting the financial contribution.



"It is strongly recommended that the township prioritize retention of natural features as an essential characterizing attribute of the area near the Lehigh River," according to the draft report.

Recommended uses of the land include parks, open space, agriculture and low-intensity development.



The LVPC review also said proposed changes to zoning rules would reduce safeguards and reviews that consider the potential impact on residents of development.



"This would be a travesty if it went through," LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato said.



However, the LVPC is an advisory body and final decisions will be made by the township.



The commission's professional staff reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties. Its recommendations are reviewed by a committee and then voted on, sometimes with additions, by 37 appointed commissioners. Then the report is final and is sent to municipalities affected by the project.



The Comprehensive Planning Committee voted Tuesday to move the landfill report to the full commission, which will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday.



That meeting is open to the public with links and an agenda on the commission's website.