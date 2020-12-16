LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – While most area municipalities have voted not to increase real estate taxes next year — partly due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic — Lower Saucon Township is a notable exception in that it will actually lower taxes in 2021.
The township council voted on Wednesday night to reduce the property tax as part of passing its more than $11 million budget.
By a 3-2 vote in favor, Lower Saucon will reduce its general real estate tax by 1.25 mills, which translates to an annual savings of $125 on a house valued at $100,000.
The township's fire tax will also be reduced by .25 mills down to .75 mills and will stipulate that fire funds can be spent on training, equipment housing, and other related expenses — not just on firefighting equipment and associated apparatus.
Councilwomen Kristen Stauffer and Priscilla deLeon voted against the resolution because they said they didn't want to authorize any reductions in monies used to support the fire companies serving the township. Stauffer added that she would have preferred to use host fees the township receives from its IESI landfill to support firefighting efforts.
Councilman Tom Carocci pointed out the primary reason the township was able to afford a tax reduction is because the municipality is debt free.
In an effort to do a year-end wrap-up for what he described a very hardworking administration, Councilman Jason Banonis outlined the legislative body's accomplishments in 2020.
Among the achievements that he cited were the tax reductions, continuity of all resident services during the ongoing pandemic, and the successful merger and consolidations of the fire companies serving Lower Saucon.
Council will next meet virtually on Jan. 4 for its annual reorganization meeting.