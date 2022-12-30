L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Lower Saucon Township say they will go to court to get local library services restored, according to a news release from the township.

The move comes after the Hellertown Public Library said it can no longer serve the people of Lower Saucon Township because of financial problems.

The library service deal between Hellertown and Lower Saucon is set to end Jan. 1.

Lower Saucon is objecting to the state government granting permission to Hellertown to remove the township from its library service area.