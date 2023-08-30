LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — After nearly two hours of public comment overwhelmingly against it and a further four-hour public hearing on Wednesday, the Lower Saucon Township Council passed a controversial rezoning plan by a 3-2 vote — paving the way for the Bethlehem Landfill Co. to propose land development that would expand its operations.

The plan, formally known as Ordinance 2023-05, changes the classification of 275.7 acres of woodlands from Rural-Agricultural to Light-Industrial under Lower Saucon Township’s zoning code. The land is north of the Bethlehem Landfill Co. at 2335 Applebutter Road, east of Steel City, south of the Lehigh River, and west of the Route 33-Interstate 78 intersection.

Wednesday’s six-hour meeting began at 9 a.m. Its ultimate vote followed the council’s July 11 decision to advance rezoning and the Lower Saucon Township Planning Commission’s recommendation of the proposal last Thursday.

About 30 residents passionately raised various concerns about the landfill’s potential expansion into the rezoned Light-Industrial area.

Victoria Opthof-Cordaro — a leader in Citizens for Responsible Development LST's pending lawsuit against the township over the rezoning plan — said that two of the three largest rezoned parcels are part of the Redington Historic District. Opthof-Cordaro said that residents should be allowed to provide more testimony about such impacts, beyond three-minute public comment sessions permitted at council meetings.

Resident and Lafayette College geology professor Dru Germanoski said that a “wise council” once studied the environmental impacts of potentially altering a landscape permanently. Because a landfill expansion would “destroy hydrology forever,” Germanoski argued that its potential long-term effects could be even worse than those of mining operations in Kentucky or West Virginia.

Resident Frank Palumbo and others spoke about the perceived corruption of Banonis and Carocci, who they said received $100,000 in campaign contributions from a political action committee affiliated with the Bethlehem Landfill Texas-based Waste Connections owner of the Bethlehem Landfill Co.

“Clearly, money is ruling this township,” Palumbo said.

Banonis and Carocci later denied the allegations. The former responded that they only received about $17,500 in mostly small donations from township residents for their council campaigns.

“I will attest and swear on a Bible that I have not received anything of any value from Bethlehem Landfill or anyone affiliated with the Bethlehem Landfill,” Banonis said.

Some residents grew raucous when the council refused to allow Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners vice chairman John Gallagher to speak against the plan because he is not a Lower Saucon Township resident, but nearly permitted Bethlehem Landfill’s attorney Maryanne Garber to speak — before she was later denied but allowed to hand the council a written statement. In total, interruptions led Banonis to recess the meeting three times throughout the day.

As they did on July 11, council president Jason Banonis, vice president Mark Inglis, and member Tom Carocci voted in favor of the zoning change. Members Priscilla deLeon and Sandra Yerger voted against it.

In defense of the decision, Banonis argued that the Bethlehem Landfill Co. provides $2.6 million in annual revenue to Lower Saucon Township. This money is 30% of the township’s total revenue and eases the tax burden on local residents, Banonis said.

“If we take out the $2.6 million that comes to the township, this does not create an economically sustainable model for the township’s future,” Banonis said.

Carocci claimed that no residents opposed to the rezoning plan had proposed an alternative plan to Lower Saucon waste that ends up in the landfill.

“No one has said what we’re supposed to do with more trash,” Carocci said. “It’s just a ‘not in my backyard’ argument.”

In opposition to the plan, deLeon argued that potentially expanding the landfill would worsen waste runoff impacts on Riverside Drive during inclement weather.

Banonis and Carooci disputed this assertion, citing a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection study that concluded that landfill runoff was not responsible for last month’s flooding and pollution on Riverside Drive.

After the vote, township solicitor B. Lincoln Treadwell noted that the approved rezoning was “just on paper.” Any potential landfill expansion would have to go through the township’s land development process, Treadwell said.