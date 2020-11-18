LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Lower Saucon Township Council Wednesday authorized its administration to submit two grant applications to the state for a share of casino gaming revenues to fund remaining renovations at Seidersville Hall.
The township will apply for funding generated from Mount Airy and Wind Creek casinos, located respectively in Monroe County and Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Such grants are available per Pennsylvania's Gaming Act, which is designed to enhance community and economic well-being and mitigate the effects of gaming environments.
The township plans to use the funds to complete $75,562 in renovations and improvements to Seidersville Hall at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike. The historic building is home to the township's senior citizen and summer youth programs.
Improvements include interior wall restoration needed due to a leaking roof which already has been repaired.
The hall's windows and heating system have already been upgraded, and the restrooms are currently being renovated.
According to township records, a total of $92,280 is proposed for improvements to Seidersville Hall.