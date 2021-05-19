LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Lower Saucon Township Council gave its approval Wednesday to allow "blessing boxes" to be installed, stocked, and maintained at two township parks this summer.
The Facebook group "Hellertown/Lower Saucon Neighbors Helping Neighbors" is almost 900 members strong and has already managed one of the food and supply boxes, which are essentially a community pantry for people in need, at Hellertown's Dewey Fire Company since 2017. Now it soon plans on erecting two more, one each at Lower Saucon's Town Hall Park and Steel City Park.
The group's moderator and coordinator Kristen Lockett explained to council there are currently three other boxes already in operation at various Hellertown churches. They were constructed by Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts with donated building supplies and lumber, and filled with donations of non-perishable foods and other supplies.
Lockett added that communications about the boxes and their stock are posted online, as are requests for volunteer assistance from among the membership. She said the efforts are meant to provide help and essentials to people in need.
Members of council expressed their thanks and endorsement of the humanitarian undertaking which offers around-the-clock, everyday assistance as a self-serve food bank. They also offered their ongoing support and briefly discussed the possibility of a third box at Polk Valley Park since it receives significant foot traffic.
In other business, council issued proclamations recognizing and thanking the following junior members from area high schools who served on the township council as well as the environmental advisory and parks and recreation boards: Tyler Dickens, Colin Griffith, Breanna Kemmerer, Maclaine Oskin, Bela Silverman, Mason Simms and Avia Weber.