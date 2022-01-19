L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A jam-packed Lower Saucon Township town hall got heated Wednesday night.
The topic? The Hellertown Area Library and an almost-expired agreement with Lower Saucon Township. Residents are worried it might not be renewed.
The agreement between the two areas means that residents of Lower Saucon Township are able to use the Hellertown Area Library as long as the township pays over $100,000 a year. The agreement has been in place since 2013.
The Council says Lower Saucon Township has been excluded from decisions surrounding the library, a place for which they've spent close to $1 million in taxpayer money over the course of eight years.
"I don't think you elected me to just sign a check," said Council Vice President Jennifer Zavacky.
"Treating Saucon Valley like an ATM is over," said Council President Jason Banos.
However, supporters of the Hellertown Library Agreement had questions.
"It looked like there was a problem with oversight with the Hellertown Area trustees," said one resident who attended the meeting.
Because the issue is being handled by lawyers, library representatives were unable to speak openly about the situation at this time.
The council agreed to make a $50,000 donation to the library in order to allow residents access. They said they'll re-evaluate the full agreement within the next five months.