Over the objections of many residents, the Lower Saucon Township council passed a controversial rezoning plan that could allow expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill by a 3-2 vote on Tuesday afternoon.

The plan, formally known as Ordinance 2023-05, would change the classification of a large land area from rural-agricultural to “light industrial” under the township’s zoning codes. The land is located in an agricultural area north of Applebutter Road, east of Steel City, south of the Lehigh River, and west of the Route 33-Route 78 intersection, according to township documents. This comes after a judge ruled Lower Saucon Township previously rezoned the land without properly notifying the public. The previous proposal was to rezone 275 acres of woodland that the landfill already owns to allow the company to expand. That proposal is still on the table, but supervisors are now also considering a second option, to rezone 848 acres in total to light industrial, the majority of which is people's private properties.

Critics say the rezoning plan would lead to the expansion of Bethlehem Landfill, which they say would bring devastating economic and environmental impacts to surrounding communities.

About 30 residents addressed the council during Tuesday’s public comment session, and all but one expressed opposition to the rezoning proposal. Many of them sported signs and accessories calling for the resignation of both council president Jason Banonis and member Tom Carocci, and they turned their backs to the council in protest when either of the two men spoke.

Banonis struggled to keep the meeting under control, and he repeatedly warned the public that he would have township police remove those who interrupted.

Hellertown’s Kathy McGovern –who is running for a seat on the council this fall– cited Banonis’ previous campaign promises to consider the interests of residents instead of those of the landfill.

“You’re making all our homes lose our property values,” McGovern told Banonis.

Steel City resident Kyle Cambiotti expressed concerns about the smell and water contamination that he said an expanded landfill would bring to his neighborhood.

“Steel City is special, and I do not want that to be ruined for temporary monetary gain!” Cambiotti said to applause.

Hellertown resident Frank Palumbo accused council members of responding to public comments only when convenient, to which Banonis said the council responds only for “clarification” purposes. Palumbo sarcastically thanked the council for uniting the community against the proposed zoning changes.

“Thank you for getting this community together,” Palumbo said to laughter and applause. “We’re creating Mount Trashmore here!”

Dave Boulin, the one speaker who did not oppose rezoning, encouraged residents to read the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) documents about the proposal. Boulin was booed and interrupted by other residents several times during his speech, but consequently granted extra time to finish speaking by Banonis.

“Anybody that thinks this thing just popped up yesterday is clearly mistaken,” Boulin said.

The rezoning plan passed the council by a 3-2 vote, with Banonis, Carocci and member Mark Inglis voting in favor. Members Priscilla deLeon and Sanra Yerger voted against the plan.

“If all of [the land] is rezoned, people can still live in their houses,” Carocci said before voting.

“This council has proven it has no respect for any landowner or resident,” deLeon said after the vote passed.