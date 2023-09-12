L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. — Police in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, have announced the identity of a man arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

At around 8:40 a.m. that day, police said they responded to the 1800 block of Mill Run Court for a report of a truck crashing into a tree.

Upon arrival, police identified the driver as 41-year-old Thomas Alexander Rohn and detected the odor of alcohol coming from him.

Police said Rohn subsequently failed field coordination exercises, was taken into custody and transported to St. Luke's Fountain Hill for a blood draw. He was found to have a

Rohn faces one count of DUI and a traffic violation charge, police said.