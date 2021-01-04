LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for a missing teenage girl.
Adrianna Lynn Stahler, 17, left her home in Lower Saucon Township on Dec. 28 sometime after 2 a.m., township police said. Police said Stahler did not take her cell phone with her.
She is described as being 5-foot-2, and weighing 120 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and has a center nose ring and nose stud piercing.
Stahler may be at an unknown location in Bethlehem City, police said.
Any one with information on Adrianna Stahler is asked to contact the non-emergency #610-759-2200 and reference Inc#20201228M7328 or submit an anonymous tip on on the Crimewatch Tipline.