LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - After a 4.5 hour meeting Monday night, Lower Saucon Township's zoning hearing board approved an expansion of the Applebutter Road landfill.
The "northern realignment" of the landfill will add about three years of operating life to the facility.
But, the lifespan of the landfill remains a mystery to the board, even after zoning Vice Chairman Jerry Lazar asked, "How long can this landfill continue to operate?"
When no specific answer was given, board Solicitor George Heitzcman asked, "Could this be accepting waste 20 years from now?"
Joseph McDowell, an engineer for the landfill, did not give a specific answer.
Monday's zoning meeting started at 7 p.m., but review of the landfill did not start until about 9:15 p.m., after the board discussed two swimming pools and a land development.
Maryanne Garber, a lawyer representing the landfill's owners, said Monday the northern alignment plan would add about three more years of life. The former City of Bethlehem landfill is now owned by Waste Connections Inc.
The landfill generates complaints about odors, but it provides a big chunk of Lower Saucon's income. The township's proposed 2021 budget projects $2 million in revenue from the landfill, or about 23% of the operating budget.
The final vote for the special exception allowing the landfill to operate in a light industrial zone was 4-0, with Lazar, Gregory Carolan, Theodore Eichenlaub and David Jauregui in favor. Board Chairman Keith Easley was not connected to the Zoom meeting when the vote was taken at 11:29 p.m.
At 10:42 p.m., the board discussed whether continuing with the meeting was a good idea, but decided to proceed. There were 21 people online at the time, including the board and township staff.
The expansion will cover about 29 acres, though about 25 of those acres are already being used for waste disposal. The maximum height of trash in the northern section will be 725 feet above sea level. Lazar noted that nearby South Mountain is about 325 feet high, measured from its base.
Township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon spoke as a resident of Lower Saucon's Steel City neighborhood. She conceded that the landfill use is allowed in a light industrial zone, with the special exception, but said the operator has an unsettled state Department of Environmental Protection violation to resolve.
"This landfill is the biggest impact to our community and you guys have to take it seriously," she said to the zoning board. DeLeon has said before that while the entire township benefits from landfill payments, the residents nearby have to deal with trash odors and truck traffic.
Lazar noted that township council took no position on the landfill expansion at its October meeting, and said that enforcement issues are not part of the zoning board's mandate.
In other business, the board signaled that it might take a tougher look at variances for swimming pools in the wake of flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias. Storm water is a problem across the township, and pools add impervious surface to lots, potentially leading to runoff.
Flooding struck the township after the storm in August, reviving old concerns about stormwater management.
The board delayed action on a pool that would have added impervious surface to the property at 1663 Woodfield Drive. A pool requiring a zoning variance at 2067 Pheasant Court was approved, after close to an hour of discussion.