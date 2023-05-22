LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The Lowhill Township Planning Commission voted Monday night to deny the plans for a new warehouse along Route 100.

The warehouse is supposed to span more than 100,000 square feet on an area of farmland in the 2700 block of Route 100, right across from Jeffery and Arlene Meitzler's home.

"I don't know what kind of noise we will have in this area," said Arlene Meitzler. "It's just going to be a disgrace, I think, to everybody living right here on Route 100."

The Meitzlers keep a sign in their front yard opposing the development. At Monday's meeting, the planning commission recognized the concerns of homeowners like them.

"They built homes with the understanding, or the impression, that this was an EPA area, and that no way on God's green Earth was there going to be a development like this put in this area," said commission Vice Chairperson Stephen Lear.

Developer Paul Pontius with Core 5 Valley Commercial Center LLC joined the meeting via Zoom. He said he was confused and, even though his company had submitted a final construction design for the warehouse, he did not realize this was one of the final stages of approval.

"I was told that this was just for the submission of the plan," said Pontious. "We picked this up from another developer who walked away from this."

The planning commission discussed giving the developer more time, but homeowners were not having it.

"For someone to come unprepared, and we make exceptions for something of this magnitude — I find that absurd," said Melissa Mouchref.

"I don't want to hear, 'Let's give them more time,'" said another woman in the audience. "They had their time."

Ultimately, the planning commission agreed, voting to deny the plans.

"I think they had the opportunity time-wise," said Lear. "I mean, these developers are incredibly smart. They do this for a living. They knew what the process was, but they decided to put a final plan in front of us tonight to act upon knowing that a zoning hearing on this was never, never occurred."

Now the vote heads to township supervisors. The Meitzlers hope they shoot down the proposal, too.

"I'm just hoping and praying every day since I know this is going on," Arlene Meitzler said. "I just don't want to see it happen."

The next township supervisors' meeting is Thursday, June 8. That's when the definite decision will be made on whether the the warehouse will be denied.