LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - Some Lehigh County residents want changes to the noise laws after a recent loud party.

The Lowhill Township supervisors heard complaints during their Thursday night meeting at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company, leading to a discussion about possibly revising the noise ordinance.

The residents in attendance said a recent holiday party at a private home produced "unacceptable" levels of noise with a loud "decibels of music." The gathering took place over a roughly 10-hour period and featured live music.

Lowhill Township's current ordinance prohibiting noise was established in 2008. Section 3 of the document prohibits excessive noise and states it is "unlawful for any person to make, continue or cause to be made or continued any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise which either annoys, disrupts, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limit of the township."

Also during Thursday night's meeting, the supervisors introduced an ordinance amendment that would limit the size of buildings. It comes after recent plans for more than 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a one-mile radius of a residential area.

Proposed ordinance would limit warehouse size in Lowhill Township

