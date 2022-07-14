LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors discussed revising a noise ordinance Thursday night at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company.
The review was spurred by various residents in attendance who said a recent holiday party by at a private home produced "unacceptable" levels of noise with a loud "decibels of music." The gathering took place over a roughly 10-hour period and featured live music.
Lowhill Township's current ordinance prohibiting noise was established in 2008. Section 3 of the document prohibits excessive noise and states it is "unlawful for any person to make, continue or cause to be made or continued any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise which either annoys, disrupts, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limit of the township."
In other news, supervisors announced a proposed zoning ordinance amendment. One of the proposed amendments would require that buildings shall be limited to a maximum size of 50,000 square feet per lot. The administration noted Thursday night the proposed changes are in response to recent warehouse proposals.
On June 16 supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for a 312,120 square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center at 2766 Route 100. Two other industrial projects in proximity - at 2951 Betz Court and Lehigh Park - are also under consideration.
If all three projects gain approval, it would result in more than 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a one-mile radius of a residential area.
Finally, the administration announced they received correspondence from developer David Jaindl, who indicated that some Lowhill Township residents had contacted his office about the recent industrial projects. Jaindl asked the township to note at Thursday night's meeting that he "is not an owner or involved in any way."